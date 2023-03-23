UK Court Finds Ekweremadu, Wife Guilty Of Organ Harvesting, To Be Sentenced
A court in the United Kingdom has found former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, guilty of organ harvesting in the country.
Recall that the former senate President was arrested by the London Metropolitan Police following an intelligence report.
He was subsequently arraigned on charges of planning to engage in organ harvesting and trafficking using a young man from the streets of Lagos State.
Guardian UK reports that Justice Jeremy Johnson, will sentence him at a later date.
Details later.