Umuahia Protesters Demand Justice For Deceased Navy Cadet

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Family members of the late Navy Cadet Officer, Emmanuel Onyeomereneche, staged a protest in Umuahia on Tuesday, demanding a thorough investigation into his death.

The body of Onyeomereneche was found in the swimming pool of Hotel Royal Damgrate last week.

Advertisement

The family, from Okwuta-Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA, marched towards Umuahia town, voicing their grief and seeking justice.

Addressing the protesters, the Abia State Governor’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, Navy Commander Macdonald Uba (Rtd), pledged a comprehensive investigation. He condemned the incident and assured that anyone found responsible would be held accountable.

“This incident has caused other ripple effects thereafter. We will thoroughly investigate the matter and at the end of the day justice will be served. I know how you feel. I was once a cadet, and I know how it would have been for my village if something like this happened,” said Uba

Commander Uba expressed his condolences to the family and community, promising to keep them informed of the investigation’s progress. He emphasized the peaceful nature of the protest and encouraged continued good conduct.

Advertisement

Earlier, representatives from the Okwuta-Isieke Autonomous Community, including the Public Relations Officer, family head, and women leader, addressed the governor. They expressed their deep sorrow and raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death.

The family said Cadet Onyeomereneche, who was due for commissioning in July, wouldn’t have drowned under ordinary circumstances. They raised suspicions regarding his friend, Valentine Okpechi, and alleged negligence by the hotel management.

The protesters symbolically laid palm fronds in front of Hotel Royal Damgrate before marching through key roads. They ended their demonstration at the Abia State House of Assembly, reiterating their demand for justice for Cadet Onyeomereneche.