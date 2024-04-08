UNICAL Sacks HoD Over Alleged Failure To Present Students For Convocation

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, (UNICAL), Prof. Florence Obi, has relieved the Head of Department (HoD), Fine and Applied Arts, Prof. Victor Ecoma, of his appointment.

Recall that the institution which held its 36th convocation ceremony from March 21 and March 22, recorded the highest number of First Class graduates.

The institution conferred awards to about 8,415 first degree graduates out of which 32 were conferred with first class honours and 745 Masters graduates.

A release issued by the university’s Registrar, Mr. Gabriel Egbe on Monday stated that the sacking was due to the failure of Ecoma to present students from his department for the convocation ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor in the release directed Ecoma to hand over all university properties in his possession to his successor, Prof. Echeta Christian Chemezie.

“Prof. Ecoma’s failure to fulfill his duty and ensure the participation of his students in the important academic event has been deemed a glaring act of negligence and incompetence.

“As a result, the university administration has found it necessary to terminate his appointment with immediate effect.

“In light of this development, the Vice Chancellor has promptly directed Prof. Ecoma to hand over all university properties in his possession to his successor, Prof. Echeta Christian Chemezie, who has been appointed to assume the position,” the release stated.