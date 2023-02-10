UNILORIN Opts For Online Lectures After NUC Ordered Closure Of Universities For Election

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has opted to deliver lectures virtually during the period of a 3-week break mandated by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The NUC directed that all tertiary institutions be shut down from February 22 till March 14 2023, over security concerns related to the upcoming general election.

A copy of UNILORIN’s academic calendar seen by THE WHISTLER showed that the school plans to migrate to full virtual delivery of lectures from 22nd February to 10th March.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to shut down all tertiary institutions until after the elections, stressing the need to allow students to obtain their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and vote.

“The office of the NANS vice president (external affairs) calls on the federal government of Nigeria to immediately close all tertiary institutions temporarily to afford students the opportunity to collect their PVCs from their local government Areas and vote in the forthcoming elections,” NANS vice-president, Akinteye Babatunde, had said.