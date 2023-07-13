UNIOSUN Rusticates 17-Year-Old Female Student For Conniving With Boyfriend To Rob Businessman

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A 17-year-old female student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Ahiante Victory Ehiremen, has been suspended indefinitely by the Institution’s management after allegedly conniving with her boyfriend to lure and rob a Lagos-based businessman of N1.5 million.

The businessman was reportedly admiring Ehiremen on Facebook.

The student was paraded at the Osun State Police Command alongside her boyfriend, Ariyo Ayobami and one Opeyemi Adeleke for armed robbery.

Ehiremen confessed that she lured the businessman to the house of her boyfriend where they forcefully transferred money from his bank account to theirs. The 100-level student said she got N40,000 from the deal.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, UNIOSUN’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Clement Adebooye said Ehiremen with Matric Number 2022/42652 is a 100 Level student in the Department of English and Literary Studies.

The VC disclosed that he got a security report on her case, and with the official information available, an allegation of conspiracy and robbery has been established against her by the Police.

“Ahiante Victory Ehiremen’s alleged involvement in a criminal act is in violation of her matriculation oath. She has made a written statement which the University has considered alongside the available intelligence report.

“The University authorities have therefore decided that Ms Ahiante Victory Ehiremen is hereby placed on indefinite suspension in line with regulations guiding studentship pending the determination of her case according the law of the Federation.”