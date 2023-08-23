Update Now Or Your Prepaid Meter Will Become Inoperative, NERC Warns Nigerians

Users of prepaid meters across the country have been urged to upgrade their meters or they seize to be operative from November 24, 2024.

This warning was issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) via its official Twitter handle.

According to NERC, all prepaid meter users should get in touch with their respective DisCos on the upgrade process, while noting that the update will be free.

The tweet read, “If you have a prepaid meter, it may be time for an update. From November 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter.

“However, updating is easy and free. DisCos shall commence issuance of 2 free Key Change Tokens (KCTs) which will update your meter”.

NERC said that recharging of meters will no longer be enabled unless consumers complete the updating process.

NERC further added that the update will not affect meter units, nor will it result in any acceleration of its usual operational pace.

“The update will not affect the unit in your meter, nor will it make your meter run faster than usual, contact your disco for more information,” NERC said