UPDATED: Man City Win Sixth Premier League Title After Stunning Comeback Against Aston Villa

Manchester City have won the Premier League for the sixth time after a stunning fightback from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side finished one point ahead of Liverpool, who beat Wolves 3-1.

Pep Guardiola Celebrating Premier League Title

Guardiola has now lifted four Premier League titles and eight major trophies since arrival at City in 2016.

The Manchester club finished 93 points while Liverpool who are the runner-up finished 92 points.

Aston Villa managed by Steven Gerrard a former Liverpool star were keen on helping his former club win the title which he never won throughout his career.

Matty Cash and Coutinho- his former teammate opened the scoreline in the 37th and 69th minute respectively.

This left City with a very narrow chance of lifting their fourth under Guardiola.

The atmoshpere at Etihad Stadium changed when Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri restored City’s hope after scoring in the 76th minute and 78th minute.

Man City, Champions of England

Gundogan secured the winning goal for City to ends Liverpool’s hope for a quadruple.

Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1, but they needed Villa to draw with City.