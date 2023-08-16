Uzodinma Appoints Ineh As Imo State Mass Housing Committee Chairman

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has appointed the Commissioner for Housing in the State, Lady Love Ineh as the Committee Chairman for the Imo State Mass Housing Scheme at Umuoma Nekede, Anara and Mgbidi Communities.

The Committee is expected to fast track the realization of Imo State Mass Housing Scheme in line with the Shared Prosperity Government Mantra of the state government.

However, there is an existing Court Order, dated 13th July, 2023 where Justice C.N. Okereke J. of the High Court of Owerri judicial Division, ordered that the Memorandum of Understanding entered by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Umuoma Nekede Community is valid, subsisting and must not be interfered with by anybody.

Speaking to Journalists after her appointment, Ineh commended Uzodimma for having the collective interest of the people at heart.

He expressed optimism that the Imo State Mass Housing project will create new Cities and boost the economy of the State.

Ineh who expressed confidence over the calibre of the members of the committee, however appealed to Imo people to re-elect Governor Hope Uzodimma come November 11th to enable him complete all his laudable and people oriented projects in the State.

Other members of the Committee include the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Hon Noble Atulegwu; the General Manager of Imo State Housing Corporation, Barr Chinedu Mbakwe Obi; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on private Partnership infrastructure, and Permeant Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Secretary of the committee.