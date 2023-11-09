Uzodinma Will Win Imo Election Despite Disagreement With NLC- Aide

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Allegations being sponsored by the oppositions that Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State manhandled the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress will not distract the people of Imo State from voting him come Nov 11.

Also, the report that the governor is blocking the release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the custody of the DSS will have no impact in Gov Uzodinma’s victory.

Greg Nwadike, aide to Gov Uzodinma on new media, stated this in an interview with our correspondent.

He said, “Governor Hope Uzodinma is highly focused and had said his eyes are on the ball. Rumours and lies you hear and read against the governor settle only on the media. Our people are well informed and know exactly what they want. Our people know who are their enemies.

“The NLC should be grateful to Governor Uzodinma and the police in Imo for their swift responses in rescuing their chairman from mob, and not blackmailing him.

“On the aspect of ‘blocking’ Kanu’s release, I think that has been cleared and taken care of by the Presidency. And don’t forget, too, that Imolites are enlightened people. They have read the fake story, scrutinized it, and noted that it was fabricated.

“What I can assure you is that none of these lies against the governor has affected or will affect his victory and reelection come 11th of November, 2023.”

Our correspondent reports that despite the clarifications made by the Presidency debunking the alleged statement credited to Governor Uzodinma that he was behind the continued detention of Kanu, some electorate in the state seem not ready to vote for him.

President Bola Tinubu was quoted to have told some Igbo stakeholders that visited him in the Villa that Uzodinma ‘blocked’ the release of Kanu because it might affect his re-election bid this Saturday.

Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, is being held over alleged treason, jumping bail and running a proscribed organization.

The special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, described the reports as fake news, adding that Tinubu never met with Igbo businessmen with the aim of releasing Kanu.

Benjamin Uzosike, a resident of Owerri, said, “Many people won’t vote for Uzodinma because of that singular act. The denial means nothing. The truth has been stated. Everything in Nigeria is denial. The efforts of Southeast governors towards Kanu’s release have been suspicious, and we have seen the reason.”

James Ehilegbu is a public affairs analyst. He said, “Whether it is fake or not, the statement has been made, and it will affect the governor substantially if we should have a free and fair election. Coupled with his fight against the Nigeria Labour Congress, Gov Uzodinma is as good as defeated.”

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Leornard Kama, has a different view. He said, “Gov Uzodinma’s achievements will speak for him. He has done well. The purveyors of the fake news targeted him at their right time, but I believe the damage won’t be much.”

Contrary to Kama’s view, Charles Okwuosa, a medical doctor, said, “We are talking as if we are from another planet. Hope will win, and those aggrieved asked to go to court. INEC hasn’t changed.”