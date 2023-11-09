IGP Redeploys CP Danjuma Aboki To Imo, 25 Others To Commands, Formation

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…As AIG Idowu Owohunwa Heads the FCID Annex Alagbon Lagos

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has redeployed the Commissioner of Police, CP, Danjuma Aboki to Imo State less than 48 hours before the state’s gubernatorial election on November 11.

Aboki who recently became a CP on October 12, takes over from CP Mohammed Barde to lead the security management of the state during the forthcoming election.

Recall that CP Barde was removed by the IGP after he was accused by the nation’s organised Labour of partisanship and complicity in the attack on its president, Joe Ajaero while he was in the state.

The recent redeployment now has CP Barde heading the Safer Highways FHQ (Force Headquarters). His onus is to ensure that the nation’s highways are safe and free from all forms of insecurity.

CP Aboki and CP Barde’s redeployment is among the 40 redeployments of senior officers to the nation’s formations and commands, announced by the spokesperson of the police, Muyiwa Adejobi on Thursday.

The IGP ordered the redeployment of 14 Assistants Inspectors General of Police, AIGs and 26 CPs.

Among the AIGs is also the newly promoted Lagos Police boss, Idowu Owohunwa who now heads the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID Annex Alagbon Lagos.

His posting to the FCID officially leaves the office of Lagos Police Commissioner vacant, pending the redeployment of a senior officer to head the position.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Lagos State is a sensitive environment, and the deployment of a police commissioner would be announced soon.

The redeployed AIGs include Zone 7 Abuja – AIG Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji; Zone 11 Osogbo– AIG Patrick Ogon Edung; Border Patrol FHQ– AIG Badru Banji Lawal; Zone 8 Lokoja – AIG Bartholomew N. Onyeka and DOPS FHQ– AIG Suleiman A. Yusuf, mni

Others include Maritime Lagos– AIG Rhoda Adetutu Olofu; Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia Awka– AIG Godwin N. Aghaulor; ONSA Abuja– AIG Effiom Emmanuel Ekot and CTU FHQ Abuja – AIG Anene Ndu Innocent.

Others also include Zone 16 Yenagoa– AIG Odama Paul Ojeka; Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Ebong E. Eyibio, Zone 17 Akure- AIG Adebowale Williams and Investment FHQ Abuja- AIG Sahabo A. Yahaya.

The remaining 24 redeployed CPs include Benue State- CP George Chijioke Chuku; Jigawa State-CP Ahmed Abdullahi Tijani; Niger State- CP Dan Mamman E. Shawulu; Gombe State- CP Usman Hayatu; Rivers State- CP Disu Olatunji Rilwan and Taraba State- CP Joseph Eribo.

Others include Osun State- CP Isyaku Mohammed; PPP DLS FHQ- CP Polycarp Nwonyi Emeka; Anti-Human Trafficking- CP Shehu Kabir Abubakar; Border Patrol FHQ-CP Lawal Babatunde Ayodeji; Maritime Lagos- CP Emmanuel Agene and Admin Airwing- CP Jude M. Azuka.

Others are Commandant Police College Kaduna- CP Dan Sabo Idi; Force Provost Marshal- CP Ibitoye Rufus Olajide; INEC-CP Adamu Ngojin Isa; Procurement DLS FHQ- CP Nwanosike Wodi Okocha; PSO to IGP- CP Johnson Oluwole Adenola; PAP Western Port Lagos- CP Olanrewaju Olawale Shola and Int’l Investigation INTERPOL- CP Shelleng Umaru Yusuf

Other CPs also include SEB FCID Abuja- CP Emmanuel Aina; Info-Tech ICT FHQ Abuja- CP Miller Gajere Dantawaiye; Director NPF-NCCC- CP Henry Ifeanyi Uche; DOPS FHQ Abuja- CP Vungmoh S.M. Kwaimo and Commandant Police College Ikeja – CP Fasuba A. Olabode.

The IGP charged the newly posted/redeployed officers to work in tandem with the Force policy and support the agenda of the government for economic recovery and growth as well as the socio-political development of the country.

He also stressed the importance of entrenching professionalism and diligent policing services to all officers and men under their command, while calling on them to partner with all relevant stakeholders to bring policing closer to the people.