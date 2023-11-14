Value Jet Skids Off Runway As Investigation Bureau Confirms Safety Of 62 Passengers

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has confirmed an incident involving a Bombardier CRJ-900LR aircraft with Nationality and Registration Marks, 5N-BXR, owned by ValueJet Airlines.

The NSIB said the aircraft skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport at about 3:32pm (Local Time) on 14th November 2023.

The Bureau said it has been notified about the incident and has commenced the process of unravelling it’s immediate and remote causes with a team of investigators already at the scene.

The NSIB said the aircraft had 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board. It said the aircraft departed from Lagos and overshot the runway at runway 03 of the Port Harcourt airport.

It said, “There was no injury or fatality, as all the passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and no damage to the aircraft was reported.

“The Bureau appeals to the public and the media to avoid speculations about the likely causes, while also respecting the privacy of those on board.”

The incident is happening two days after Aero Contractors aircraft was involved in similar incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.