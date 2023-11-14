You’re Incapable Of Governing UK, Home Secretary Carpets PM Rishi Sunak After She Was Sacked For Criticising Police

The Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, Suella Braverman, has slammed her principal, the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, after she was sacked from her role.

Braverman was relieved of her duty on Monday by Sunak after she wrote an article accusing the London Metropolitan Police of bias towards protesters who trooped out in demonstrations against the government and some of its economic policies.

The planned protest was earlier frowned on by the PM but the people went ahead to protest.

In an open letter on Tuesday, Braverman stated that for a year, as Home Secretary, she sent numerous letters to Sunak on key subjects contained in their campaign policies but it was often met with equivocation, disregard and a lack of interest.

“You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies. Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises.

“These are not just pet interests of mine. They are what we promised the British people in our 2019 manifesto which led to a landslide victory. They are what people voted for in the 2016 Brexit referendum,” Brevaman wrote.

She alleged that Britain faces threat of radicalisation and extremism in a way not seen for 20 years, under the Sunak administration.

“I regret to say that your response has been uncertain, weak, and lacking in the qualities of leadership that this country needs. Rather than fully acknowledge the severity of this threat, your team disagreed with me for weeks that the law needed changing,” she posited, adding that though disengaged from working as home secretary, she will continue to support the government in pursuit of policies which align with an authentic conservative agenda.

In response, the Office of the PM said in a statement that Sunak “was proud to appoint a strong, united team yesterday focused on delivering for the British people.”

The government added that the prime minister believes in actions not words and was proud that his government has brought forward the toughest legislation to tackle illegal migration, amid a pending Supreme Court judgment on his decision on migration.

“And whatever the outcome of the Supreme Court tomorrow, he will continue that work.

“The PM thanks the former home secretary for her service,” the UK government stated.