Vehicle Gutted By Fire After Plunging Into Ditch On Abuja Road

Nigeria
By Ifeanyi Onuba

A mini van on Monday plunged into a ditch along the kubwa express road in Abuja.

The mini van was said to be carrying some baskets when it veered off the road along the mpape junction axis of kubwa express road.

It was learnt that as soon as the vehicle plunged into the ditch, it immediately caught fire which started from the engine.

The development caused gridlock along the road as passers-by stopped to catch a glimpse of the incident.

As at the time of filing this report, officials of Federal Road Safety Corps and FCT Fire Service have yet to arrive the scene.

