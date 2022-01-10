Veteran Juju Musician Dayo Kujore Dies Three Months To 64th Birthday

Celebrities
By Justina Simon

Veteran Juju singer, Dayo Kujore, has died three months to his 64th birthday.

The singer’s widow who confirmed his death on Monday, said that Kujore died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, Lagos.

As at the time of filing this report, what led to the death of ‘Soko Extra’ singer is yet to be revealed. A formal announcement is expected to be made by the family.

The deceased who was born in April 4, 1958 in Abeokuta, Ogun state, began playing guitar at age 10 and rose to become popular for creating a new tune from the Juju genre called Soko music.

