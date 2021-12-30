VIDEO: Comedienne Princess Seeks Help On Body Pains After Taking COVID-19 Booster Jab

Celebrities
By Justina Simon

Nigerian Comedienne Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, has sought help over severe body pains hours after taking the COVID-19 third dose (Booster jab).

Princess made this known via her Instagram page in the early hours of Thursday.

The comedienne had on Wednesday revealed that she took her booster jab in London.

She also shared a video of the process. “Getting my booster in London. I am super scared of injections,” she wrote.

RELATED
Nigeria

Fake Regina Daniels In Police Net After Swindling Advertisers Out Of N1 Million

However, in the early hours of Thursday, Princess went live on Instagram to lament about the excessive body pain she was feeling.

She said, “Please, if you have taken the booster before, please DM to tell me what to use. The pain is too much. My body is aching so badly.

“I’ve taken pain killers. I took pain killers yesterday but this pain is too much.”

Click To Watch

You might also like

My Wedding Was A Mistake That Should Never Have happened– Comedienne Princess.

Why Some Nollywood Celebrities Are Left To Die–Duker

VIDEO: Comedienne Princess Breaks Down Over Failure Of Celebrities To Support Her…

We Will Deal With Those Blackmailing Nollywood Actresses With Relationships—AGN

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.