VIDEO: Comedienne Princess Seeks Help On Body Pains After Taking COVID-19 Booster Jab

Nigerian Comedienne Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, has sought help over severe body pains hours after taking the COVID-19 third dose (Booster jab).

Princess made this known via her Instagram page in the early hours of Thursday.

The comedienne had on Wednesday revealed that she took her booster jab in London.

She also shared a video of the process. “Getting my booster in London. I am super scared of injections,” she wrote.

However, in the early hours of Thursday, Princess went live on Instagram to lament about the excessive body pain she was feeling.

She said, “Please, if you have taken the booster before, please DM to tell me what to use. The pain is too much. My body is aching so badly.

“I’ve taken pain killers. I took pain killers yesterday but this pain is too much.”