VIDEO: Cubana Chief Priest Arrives Court For Trial Over Naira Abuse

A businessman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has arrived the Federal High Court in Lagos for trial over alleged abuse of the naira.

Cubana Chief Priest, who was brought to the court by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arrived at about 8:45 am.

The nightlife promoter is facing three count charges preferred against him by the EFCC.

The charges filed on April 4 by the EFCC’s prosecutor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Rotimi Oyedepo, and seven other lawyers representing the chairman of the anti-graft commission, read partly: “Okechukwu Pascal on February 13, 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

The count two and three read: “that you, Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

“That you, Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying the same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

