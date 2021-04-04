VIDEO: Fayose Caught At Seaside Praying For Prosperity

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A two-time former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has been seen praying for progress and prosperity in a trending social media video.

The presidential hopeful was seen among four men and an elderly woman who converged at a seaside to hold the prayer session.

The group which prayed in Yoruba langue could he heard saying “Ayodele Fayose wa ri ogo e lo” meaning “Ayodele Fayose you will make use of your glory” and “Ori mi o ni gbabode” meaning “My head will not harbour evil” in English.

VIDEO:

https://www.facebook.com/1768137953/videos/10208398162669481/

Fayose had backtracked on his bid to run for president in 2019 after his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), cautioned him against the move.

The former governor, who at different times had vowed to be Nigeria’s president, said in 2017 that his presidential ambition was being backed by “the same prophesy that said I would return as governor of Ekiti when I was in the trenches.”

In 2018, he told a crowd of supporters in Ado Ekiti that, “I want them to here in the Villa, I will be president of Nigeria Tomorrow, Fayose told his supporters at the gathering.

“Sometimes, it is difficult for people to believe but when it happens, I want you to know that I’ve said so before.”

During his appearance as a guest on a radio programme organised to mark his 60th birthday in 2020, Fayose said: “My popularity, courageous spirit, unique contributions to the uplift of Ekiti state and other remarkable contributions to lifting different categories of people with no hope of becoming anything in life across the country were enough credentials to make me become Nigeria’s president.”

He reiterated this ambition in a February 2021 interview with The Punch: “The office of the president is a noble one and I will love to be the president of Nigeria if the opportunity permits.”