We Could Not Locate The Polling Unit, INEC Officials Give Reason For Late Arrival

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have revealed that they arrived late because they could not locate the polling unit.

Advertisement

The polling unit 006, located at Block 134 Area C with a total of 750 voters started the exercise at exactly 10:20 am as against the scheduled time of 8:30 am.

THE WHISTLER observed that only one Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was made available for the exercise.

However, the INEC Presiding Officer at the unit, disclosed to THE WHISTLER that it was a hurdle for them to locate the polling unit.

He said, “We were moving in circles, we couldn’t locate this place, Nyanya has many polling units.”

When asked why they did not use Google Maps to locate the place, He said “We didn’t think about it.”

Advertisement

Our correspondent observed that some persons’ name was on the voters list at polling unit 006, but the BIVAS could not accredit them.

The INEC official while addressing the issue, revealed that it was a system error and that he should walk around and come back later.

She said, “walk around and come back later, the BIVAS is a machine.”

At the time of this report, THE WHISTLER observed that 2 Road safety personnel, 2 security personnel (Police), and 1 immigration officer were allocated to unit 006.