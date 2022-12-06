(VIDEO) Outrage as House Majority Leader Dogowa warns Constituents: ‘ Vote APC Or We Deal With You!’

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some Nigerians have expressed outrage at the threat issued by the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Dogowa , to the people of his Kano constituency to either vote the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) on election day or be made to regret not doing so.

Alhassan Ado Doguwa represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State in the current House of Reps.

He is still a candidate for the office in the 2023 elections.

A video uploaded by the Leadership newspaper on Tuesday, showed Doguwa addressing a crowd of supporters during a campaign stopover at Tundun Wada.

Putting on a grey native attire known locally as ‘babanriga’, he was seen in the midst of people warning them repeatedly that, “you either vote for APC or you are dealt with.”

One of his close associates could be seen tapping him from behind in what appears to be an attempt to warn him against a violent campaign which is capable of stoking crisis.

But Doguwa ignored the warning and repeated the threat two more times.

Using violent language during campaign is contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the peace pact entered into by the political parties with the National Peace Commission as reported by this paper.

Dogowa who has been accused several times of reckless speeches and physical attack on political opponents, including those in his party, the APC, was on November 2 again accused of attacking the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Murtala Garo, with a teacup during a meeting.

Garo told BBC Hausa that Dogowa violently invaded a meeting at the deputy governor’s residence which had in attendance the deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, who is also the party governorship candidate, saying, “When he invaded the meeting, he started disagreeing that he was not involved in the meeting because it was a time of sharing money but when it comes to the difficult task of the party he will be invited.

“But the deputy governor replied that they are not sharing money because nobody gives them money to share, he then asked why he was not invited despite his position as the majority leader, and that is how the argument turned into a quarrel.

“Mr Doguwa accused me of destroying his banners which I denied, he grabbed a teacup in front of the deputy governor and threw it at me.”

Following his fresh threat to deal with those against his party, some Twitter users have called for the intervention of the Nigerian police.

Below are some of the tweets:

@Unekzzy_0077 tweeted,

“See Reps Majority Leader speaking in Hausa that it is either the people vote APC or be dealt with.

“This is the reason Tinubu did not sign the peace Accord.”

@ThinqNaija said, “If @inecnigeria & @PoliceNG don’t take decisive actions by prosecuting Doguwa, others may just prepare to defend themselves and their votes in February. No one is more Nigerian than the other. If the government fails in discharging its duties, the citizens won’t fail themselves.”

@FitJoe44 said, “Now you wonder why insecurity has become a major source of income in the north? Those directly or indirectly benefiting from this corrupt system are the ones fighting dirty against @PeterObi, they know that a lot will change but not in their favor.”

@Odogwu_Nomso said,

“APC could bring guns to sh00t down as Many Nigerians as Possible & everyone would keep quiet but if Obidients asks you why you are voting PDAPC everyone will cry they are Violent & Destroyers of Democrazy in Nigeria. Hypocrites.”

@Keyz_Daniel,” This is the structure they boast of…Structure of wickedness, intimidation, v!olence, election malpractice/rigging”