VIDEO: Panic As Fire Guts Lagos Airport

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Passengers and staff were on Wednesday thrown into a panic mode at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State, following an outbreak of fire at the airport.

Advertisement

According to reports, the fire, which started from a faulty cable on the Tarmac, gutted a section of the administrative office of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

A staff at the airport who spoke with THE WHISTLER said that passengers were asked to leave the building.

Fire guts part of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos pic.twitter.com/no73kVkss5 — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) September 6, 2023

“The fire started after 7:00 this morning. It damaged some properties,” he said. “All the passengers had to evacuate the building.

“All flights were delayed as a result of the fire outbreak,” he added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the fire has been brought under control by the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the airport, according to the FAAN Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua.

“Promptly responding to the situation, the dedicated firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport initiated immediate action. Their swift response and professional efforts have successfully brought the situation under control.

“In accordance with our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of passengers, staff, and all airport users, the Terminal building was promptly evacuated due to the smoke that had permeated some areas of the facility.

“We are pleased to report that the situation is presently under control.

“FAAN remains committed to her core values of safety, security and comfort,” Yakubu-Funtua said.