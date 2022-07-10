VIDEO: Peter Obi: Church Goes Wild As Pastor Adefarasin Mentions Labour Party At House On The Rock

….Cleric Urges Nigerian Youths To Work Together Ahead Of 2023 Election

On Sunday, the Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock, Lagos, sent his congregants into overdrive after he mentioned Peter Obi’s Labour party before delivering his sermon on Sunday.

Regarding the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the cleric told the congregation that “we have already given a profile of what the next president of Nigeria should like; there are PDP persons in the church, some of my associates support the PDP, there are also persons from the APC in the church.”

Immediately he mentioned that “there are persons from the Labour party in the church” the quiet 10,000-seater auditorium turned into a loud session and the worshippers waved their hands.

Pastor Adefarasin smiled and waited for calm to return to the auditorium before adding, “that’s very interesting, I wasn’t quite expecting that, that’s very serious, point noted; I am for Nigeria.”

In the service monitored online by our correspondent, Adefarasin lamented that the country was drifting into a failed state under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“States, like I have said before, do not fail all at once, they fail structure by structure, community by community, society by society, ultimately if we are unable to navigate the u-turn speedily, this state may fail through a range of different challenges including an uncivil or a civil war and we are already at war.”

He added that terrorists are operating in the nation with fire arms and are killing Nigerians.

“And obviously there is an agenda and the federal government seems impotent to the task of policing and ensuring security of lives, properties, farms and industry.

“And it’s very trying and testing for Nigerians and predictably, unless something significant happens, the country will not be the same as we know it today in two years.

“And so, NIGERIA needs a rescue mission and it’s eight months to the elections, that’s a long time and many things can happen in a day; a day is a long time in Nigerian politics.”

Adefarasin applauded the youths for coming out to register as voters ahead of the general elections and advised them to work together towards enthroning the leader that will positively transform the nation.

He said “And I think that significant impact have been made already by the people of Nigeria finding their voice, particularly the youths and they must not be sideline d or marginalized.

“However, I want to encourage our youths, as you are finding and have found your voice, it is important to deeply understand the processes and work together on the processes to deliver the best Nigeria possible regardless of what parties you are in and who you are rooting for and God will help Nigeria to find the right leader and to vote for the right leadership that would turn this country around.

“But power will not come without a big struggle, that I assure you. “