Tinubu Presents Shettima As Running Mate To Buhari

…Masari Resigns As Placeholder

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has arrived Daura, Katsina State, to present his running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari who has been observing Sallah Holiday in his home in Katsina will receive Tinubu who will brief him on his plans for the campaign and unveil his running mate to the president.

A member of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, had revealed to THE WHISTLER that his principal’s running mate is Kashim Shettima, a former Governor of Borno State.

He said Shettima will not be in Katsina with the presidential candidate but did not explain the reason for his absent.

A tweet from Daddy Olusegun, a member of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation said, “Tinubu has landed in Kastina where he will pay homage to President @MBuhari at this country home in Daura for Sallah .

“He is accompanied by Senator Yayi, Honourable Faleke as well as Honourable Minister Chief Sunday Dare. Recieved by Katsina Governor H.E Masari.”

The APC presidential candidate just returned from France.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, the running mate to the presidential candidate of the ruling, who was used a place holder by Tinubu, has withdrawn from the race.

Masari made the disclosure in a press statement on Sunday.

He said, “This is to inform our esteemed party leaders under our able President Muhammadu Buhari, teeming party members and the great people of Nigeria, of the outcome of a crucial discussion I just had with the flag-bearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Recall that I had the singular honour and privilege of being nominated as the running-mate to Asiwaju Tinubu last month after a keenly contested presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“But, after much reflection and wider consultations, I now wish to step down. I realized that my decision will enable Asiwaju have more latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position our party to win the coming elections, with the support of the people of Nigeria.

“In stepping down, I believe I can still serve our party and the country in several other capacities.

“I wish to confirm that I have submitted my withdrawal letter and affidavit to that effect as the Vice Presidential Candidate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TInubu in the coming elections.

“On behalf of myself and family, I wish to sincerely thank Asiwaju Tinubu — the Incoming President, Insha Allah — for his trust in me and we promise to remain steadfast in our support for him and the party.”