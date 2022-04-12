VP Osinbajo, Gov Emmanuel To Meet House Of Reps Members

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, have separately requested for meeting with the members of the House of Representatives from their respective political parties.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan had earlier on Tuesday read a letter from Osinbajo during plenary requesting for a meeting to enable him officially inform the senators of his ambition.

But the meeting with the APC members of the house of representatives has been fixed for Wednesday evening.

In the letter read by Mr Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House, Osinbajo said, “In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan it will be my great pleasure to host you and all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the federal house of representatives to the Iftar/Easter dinner on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.”

Similarly, Mr Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom State, requested a meeting with members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the lower legislative chamber.

According to the letter read by Wase, the meeting is scheduled for 8pm on Tuesday (today).

Emmanuel had received his forms from the Brekete Family, a reality television and radio programme focusing on human rights issues, operating from Abuja few days ago.

The FM station purchased the presidential nomination form for the governor as a mark of good leadership and encouragement.