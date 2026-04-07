Wales Captain Ramsey Announces Retirement From Football

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Wales captain and former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has retired from professional football with immediate effect at the age of 35.

As reported by BBC Sport on Tuesday, Ramsey, who had been without a club since leaving Mexican side Pumas UNAM last year, is expected to pursue a career in coaching.

He retires as one of Wales’ most decorated players, scoring 21 goals in 86 appearances and representing his country at Euro 2016, Euro 2020, and the 2022 World Cup, Wales’ first World Cup finals appearance in 64 years.

Ramsey was a key figure in Wales’ historic Euro 2016 semi-final run, earning a place in UEFA’s team of the tournament.

Ramsey began his professional career at Cardiff City before moving to Arsenal in 2008. During his 11 years with the Gunners, he won three FA Cups, scoring the winning goal in two finals.

He later played for Juventus, Nice, and had a loan spell at Rangers, helping them reach the 2022 Europa League final, before returning briefly to Cardiff, even serving as interim head coach.

Advertisement

In a heartfelt social media post, Ramsey thanked fans, teammates, managers, and family: “This has not been an easy decision to make… It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments. To the Red Wall, you have been an essential part of our success.

“Thank you to all the clubs I’ve been lucky enough to play for, and a huge thank you to my wife, children, and all my family. Without you, none of this would have been possible.”

Ramsey leaves the game with a celebrated legacy, remembered for his skill, leadership, and contribution to Welsh football history.