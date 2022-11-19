‘Watch, Armed Robbers Are Coming’- Wike Savagely Attacks PDP National Chairman Ayu

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Saturday hit out again at the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, declaring him a corrupt man who is building a university in his home state of Benue State less than one year as PDP National Chairman.

Wike’s latest outburst and attack took place while flagging off the PDP Governorship campaign in the State.

The event was attended by members of the G-5 governors who took turns to speak in favour of all the candidates of the party in the state.

The posters of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa were not displayed according to findings by THE WHISTLER.

Neither Ayu nor Atiku attended the event which drew a large crowd.

But it was Wike’s combative tone and fresh accusation against Ayu that drew loud cheers after he revealed that Ayu has begun building a university in his state of Benue less than one year in office.

The governor said he had accused Ayu of collecting N1 bribe, another N100 million and billions of naira raised from the sale of forms but has failed to defend himself.

He challenged Ayu to sue him, repeatedly directing his message to the party’s chairman, saying, “Ayu, you are corrupt, you cannot lead us to a campaign. You cannot lead Rivers people to the campaign.”

While stopping to apologize personally to the Benue State governor, whom he said was not informed of his latest revelation, Wike added that, “Rivers State people are angry.

“I went to Benue State. Ayu you have not stayed one year in office and you are courting corruption.

“Ayu sue me. You are building a University in Benue and you haven’t spent one year in office.

“Shame, shame, shame! You can’t fight Rivers people and go free.

“You can’t fight Nigeria and go free.

“It doesn’t matter the news media, you have to insult me, to insult the G-5 governors, the Integrity Group. If you like, insult us the way you like, the truth must be told.

“Benue State governor, I’m sorry I didn’t tell you. I’m sorry Oyo and I’m sorry Abia. I’m sorry Enugu. I’m sorry but this is Rivers State talking.

“I can’t kill myself. I’m sorry, anybody can challenge me to a debate. We are the integrity Group.

“Some of the media men are ex-convict. Tell them enough is enough. Who are those who gave PDP Oyo State in 2019? Ask them,” with reference to the Arise and Thisday proprietor, Nduka Obaigbena, who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, for allegedly collecting N670m from the past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki.

Dasuki was NSA to President Goodluck Jonathan. He was incarcerated by the administration of Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly looting money meant for security during the Jonathan administration.

Wike said that, “They kill the party now they come to the media house and begin to talk.

“They were arrested by the EFCC in 2016. They came to me for help. Ask them if I was Mr ‘Donatus’. Today I’m no longer Mr Donatus,” Wike boomed.

He told the people that he will be leaving the government house happy having fulfilled what he promised the people.

“Rivers people, I say I’m going happily. I’m going with my shoulders high. I didn’t tell you I will do this and did another.

“You have a lot of armed robbers coming. open your eyes, shine your eyes,” he advised the people.