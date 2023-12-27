We Are Not Happy With Epileptic Academic Activities In Varsities- Education Minister

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman has assured that the federal government has begun to build trust with the tertiary institutions based unions to avert any strike action.

Mamman was speaking during a press briefing recently to intimate the press on what the ministry has been doing after the inauguration of the two ministers of Education.

The minister who disclosed his unhappiness over the epileptic delivery of academic activities in the Nigerian tertiary institutions, disclosed that the ministry has engaged in informal consultations with the unions and has begun to build trust with the many resolutions it has reached.

“No Nigerian would be happy with the epileptic delivery of academic activities in our tertiary institutions occasioned by long-unresolved agreements.

“ Under the guidance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we engaged in informal consultations with the Tertiary Institutions Based Unions and have begun to build trust as exemplified by the resolution of some issues,” he said.

One of the resolutions, the minister stated, was the 35 percent increase in salaries of workers in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

He added that the payment of the four months salaries for the eight months the Union were on strike in 2022, showed the government’s determination to ensure that the unions begin to trust the federal government.

Mamman mentioned other resolutions as the removal from the Tertiary Institutions for the Integrated Payment and Payroll Information System(IPPIS) and the granting of autonomy for recruitment.

“The Federal of Education would work with the Honourable Minister of Finance/Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to ensure a seamless implementation of the above issues.

“ I want to sincerely appreciate the uncommon understanding the unions have shown for this administration and assure them that we would soon implement all the above. I want to apologize for the two unions we are yet to interact with and promise them that we would do so early in 2024,” the minister said.