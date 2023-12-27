Ganduje Mourns As APC Loses Two Chieftains Akeredolu, Na’Abba

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed grief over the passing of two prominent members of the party — Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and former House of Representatives Speaker, Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

In separate statements issued by Mr Edwin Olofu, his press secretary, Ganduje described Akeredolu’s demise as a huge loss not only to Ondo State but the progressive movement, the legal profession, and the APC.

He extolled Akeredolu’s dedication to driving development and enhancing the lives of Ondo State residents.

“As we reflect on Governor Akeredolu’s remarkable contributions to public service, we remember his unflinching commitment to the principles of democracy, his determination to make a lasting impact on the lives of the people he served, and his undying love for Ondo State and its citizens.

“Throughout his tenure, Governor Akeredolu exhibited exceptional leadership skills, fostering economic growth, implementing critical infrastructure projects, and championing initiatives that enhanced the standard of living for the people of Ondo State. His dedication to ensuring peace, stability, and unity within the state will forever be remembered.

“Governor Akeredolu’s departure leaves a significant void in our political landscape. His absence will be felt by all who had the privilege of working with him, collaborating on projects, or simply experiencing his remarkable leadership firsthand.

“On behalf of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I extend our deepest condolences to the family, the government, the people of Ondo State, friends, and loved ones of Governor Akeredolu. We share in their grief and offer our heartfelt support during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, may they find solace in knowing that his contributions to Ondo State will be forever cherished.

“As we come to terms with this loss, let us honour Governor Akeredolu’s memory by remaining committed to the ideals and principles he held dear. Let us continue to work together, building on his firm foundation and striving for the progress and prosperity of Ondo State.

“Indeed, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s legacy will endure, and his vision for a better Ondo State will never be forgotten,” said Ganduje.

On Na’Abba, the APC chairman said the former speaker’s impact will forever endure in the hearts of those who had the privilege to work with him or benefit from his leadership.

He acknowledged Na’Abba’s commitment to fostering the independence of the legislative arm during his tenure as speaker, despite challenges from the executive.

“His rich experiences and doggedness even when faced with the risk of impeachment were contributory to whatever achievements we recorded at the National Assembly today. He diligently served Nigeria. His wit, intellect, diligence and warm personality were legendary,” he said.