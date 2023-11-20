We Are Not Happy With Super Eagles Performance But Can’t Sack Peseiro – NFF

Following the Super Eagles poor showing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, the Nigeria Football Federation has revealed the reason Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro cannot be sacked despite Nigerians calling for his head.

According to an executive committee member of the NFF, Nse Essien, the federation cannot afford to pay him off if they decide to sack him despite the fact that they are not happy with the results.

“If we had the money (to pay for compensation), we will be willing to relieve him of his job, we’re not happy.

“Everybody is asking for the sack of the head coach. It’s unfortunate that from a possible six points we only have two points. We’re in a very precarious situation,” NFF member Essien told reporters.

The Super Eagles struggled to play a 1-1 draw against lowly-rated Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

Peseiro-led team also produced a poor performance against Zimbabwe batting to a 1-1 draw in Rwanda.

Football fans have called for the sack of the former Al Ahly manager following his struggles as the coach of the their darling Super Eagles, who have been faltering lately.

The Super Eagles have won just once out of their last four matches.

South Africa currently lead the Group C with three points they be hoping to increase the lead when they take on Rwanda on Tuesday.