‘We Can’t Win War On Corruption Alone – EFCC Tells Nigerians

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said it cannot win the war against corruption alone, but through the collective efforts of every Nigerian.

The Commission stated this on Tuesday, when it received Post-Graduate Auditing and Forensic Management Students of Nile University at the Commission’s Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

Represented by the Acting Director, Public Affairs Department, Wilson Uwujaren, the Acting EFCC Chairman, Abdukarim Chukkol, said, “Fighting corruption is not for EFCC alone, because no matter what we do on our own, we can’t win this war without the buying in of the people, and young people like you.

“You have a role to play in this exercise. One of our former Chairmen said that one of the most important stakeholders that we have in fighting corruption are the citizens, and you are all citizens, as you have a great role to play in this fight.”

The Acting EFCC boss further highlights that corruption is one of the problems that is affecting the progress of Nigeria.

“…there is nowhere you look at in our society today that you can’t find evidence of corruption. Our nation is highly blessed in terms of resources, materials resources, but despite the potentials that we have as a nation, we have not been able to make progress because of corruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of Media & Publicity Unit of the EFCC, ACE1 Dele Oyewale, stressed the need for new Ideas in driving the anti-corruption fight.

He specifically called for new insights through digital applications, creative resistance to corruption and musical engagements of youths and other Nigerians to shun all shades of corruption.

Oyewale said, “We need fresh thinking to tackle corrupt practices. As youths, digital interventions, creative resistance to graft and musical re-orientation are important.

“The task of fighting economic and financial crimes is a task for everyone, because we are all suffering the effects of corruption across the country, we should also be involved in fighting it”.