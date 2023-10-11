Traders At Ladipo Lament Closure Of Market By Lagos Govt

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Traders at Ladipo Market have lamented over the closure of the market by the Lagos State government.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, had on September 29, ordered closure of Ladipo Market, for several environmental offences including, reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills, among others.

Wahab noted that the market would not be re-opened until the traders and market stakeholders meet the mandatory conditions of redress.

In separate interviews with THE WHISTLER on Wednesday, some of the traders who spoke with our correspondent said it has been difficult getting by with the market shut.

A trader at the market, Chidubem Onyishi, said he has been losing a lot of money since the market was shut by the government.

According to him, he has not been able to supply goods to his retail customers who have made payment.

Onyishi stated that long delays in supplying such customers can lead to them losing trust in one.

“I’m losing a lot of money. You know how our business is. Sometimes you make N20,000, 30,000 or even N10,000 in a day. But since two weeks now, we’ve not made any money, because our shops are locked,” he said.

“Some retailers have made payment to supply them parts. But I can’t supply them now because the wharehouses are locked. And you know that this can make them begin to lose trust in us.

“I’m not really happy. This closure of the market is affecting me,” Onyishi lamented.

Asked what the market leaders are doing to get the market re-opened. He said that the leaders informed the traders on Tuesday, that they are trying to clear all the bills due for the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

“We’re hoping that the market will be reopened by tomorrow (Thursday). But it’s still under probability. We’re not sure, but our leaders are saying that it will be reopened by tomorrow,” Onyishi added.

Another trader who identified himself as Sunday, said some of them now borrow money from friends and family to survive.

Sunday, a family man with five children, told our correspondent that it has been difficult coping.

Although the market has remained closed for about two weeks now, Sunday said he spends N1,500 daily, to and fro Ladipo from Shasha. This, he said, is better than sitting at home doing nothing. But regretted that after spending the whole day in the market, he goes home empty handed.

“I’m a family man with five children. With no business going on to earn income, it’s a difficult situation for me and my family,” he said.

“Instead of staying at home , we’ve been coming to the market. At least that way, we may see friends that may help us with money to feed our families.”

Narrating the impact of the closure of the market, Chukwuemeka Lazarus, told THE WHISTLER that it has been challenging for him as a trader in the market.

He explained that the removal of petrol subsidy has been affecting dealers of auto parts, adding that the closure of the market has compounded the already difficult business environment.

“Nobody knows what they’re saying about the reopening of the market,” Lazarus told THE WHISTLER.

Commissioner Denies Demanding 40 Million to reopen market

On Tuesday, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Wahab, denied requesting N40 million from the traders before the market will be reopened.

Wahab was responding to a comment on social media, which alleged that the traders are saying that the commissioner is requesting N40 million to reopen the market.

He noted that unless one is owing LAWMA, people are not required to pay any official to get a facility or market re-opened.

He urged people not to fall victim of scam.

“Except you are owing @Lawma_gov for services rendered, you are not required to pay any official any money(bribe) to get your facility/market re-opened.

“Please do not fall victim to a scammer. The drive to ensure a cleaner & safer environment is in-line with Gov @jidesanwoolu led administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda,” Wahab said via his X (formerly Twitter) handle @tokunbo_wahab.

Ladipo Market Remains Closed

LAWMA had on Monday, announced that Ladipo, Oyingbo, Ile Epo Oke-Odo and Alamutu markets have been reopened. But later retracted the statement.

In a follow up statement, the agency excluded Ladipo and listed Oyingbo, Ile Epo Oke-Odo and Alamutu markets as those that were reopened by the government.

According to LAWMA, Ladipo was not reopened “as it is yet to perfect some environmental and safety conditions, required before recommencing business activities.”

Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who made the clarification, noted that the market remained closed because it was observed that its management had not fully met stipulated mandatory safety and environmental measures earlier outlined by the agency.

He said: “Our primary concern is the safety of the people and environmental well-being at marketplaces. Reopening is contingent upon strict adherence to the safety conditions set forth by LAWMA. It is imperative that all necessary precautions are taken to prevent any potential risks.”

Gbadegesin stated that Ladipo Market would be reopened to business activities, as soon as it passed the requisite safety audit outlined by the state government.

Ladipo Market, which is also referred to as Ladipo Auto Spare Parts Market, is said to be the largest auto spare parts market in West Africa. It is located in the Mushin area of Lagos.

