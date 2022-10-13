‘We Lost Him’ — Rico Swavey Gives Up Ghost After Two Days On Life Support
The Big Brother Naija season three housemate, Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, has died two days after he was involved in a ghastly car accident.
Rico Swavey suffered fatal injuries from the car crash that happened in the early hours of Tuesday, October 11.
A former housemate, Tobi Bakre, confirmed his death in a tweet on Thursday.
His tweet read, “We lost him. But thanks a lot guys. God knows best.”
Bakre had on Wednesday made a public appeal to Nigerians for financial support to save Rico Swavey while he was on life support.
“Pls help save Rico. He had a really bad accident. We have to keep him on life support and continue to pay the rising medical bills while we pray for God’s miracle. Can’t do it alone. Pls, the only website for donations to support Rico is http://ricoswavey.com Only account number is 1005500375 UBA Halima Lina Hassan (Ricos Mum),” he tweeted.
Rico Swavey, 29, was featured in the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija reality TV show alongside Bakre, Alex, and Cee-C amongst others.
Before his death, he made his mark as a performing artist with several TV appearances.