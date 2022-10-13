JUST IN: Robbers Kill One While Snatching Brand New Prado SUV In Abuja

Three suspected armed men have reportedly abducted a yet-to-be-identified resident of Maitama in the late hours of Wednesday.

The suspects were spotted by onlookers while forcing the victim into a vehicle around the Gana street axis of Maitama, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the report, the assailants successfully whisked away their victim and shot at an individual who attempted to foil the kidnap.

The unidentified person was reported to have died on the spot.

Confirming the incident to THE WHISTLER on Thursday morning, a senior officer at the FCT Police Command who did not want to be mentioned said the incident was a case of car theft, adding that the kidnapped victim was dropped off along the Kubwa-Kaduna road.

“It was a case of car theft. The armed robbers, I guess had traced the man because he had just purchased the black Prado SUV.

“So, they traced him to where he parked the car and tried to snatch it from him, so in the process, the guy who was shot believed they may have been fighting unknown to him, it was a case of robbery and that was how he was shot. He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, he died. He is a Muslim.

“About the man, he is fine now, the police were with him last night and operatives are doing everything possible to track the car because we believe it will be useless to them. The car will definitely stop somewhere.”

When contacted, the FCT police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident and noted that an investigation was underway.

She said, “We have commenced an investigation on the incident and the CP already lunch a manhunt for the criminals.

“Residents should remain calm. The CP has been working round the clock to ensure that the FCT is safe and secured for everyone to go about their business.”

When asked further about the identities of the victims, Adeh said “I have not been fully briefed on that. I am also trying to get more information.”