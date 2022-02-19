Osun Primary: Oyetola Defeats Aregbesola’s Man In Minister’s Ward

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde
Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State
Governor Gboyega Oyetola appears to be having an upper hand in the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State.

The incumbent governor defeated the Moshood Adeoti being supported by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, at Ifofin Ward 8 in Ilesa East Local Government Area. Aregbesola, who was absent during the exercise is from the area.

Oyetola won by 309 votes against 146 recorded for Moshood Adeoti, the candidate supported by Aregbesola.

The APC factional chairman in the ward, Adegoke Saheed, alleged manipulation. He said the party register used for the exercise was a fake one.

He also told journalists that Aregbesola was not around for the primary election.

He said, “We concluded voting but it is unfortunate that the process did not go smoothly. They brought a party register that was not the original. I supervised the registration and I told those that brought the register that it was not the original.

“So people that are supporting us, we could not find their names in the register. I told them the list has been doctored but they did not listen to me. When they wanted to count, they said those that voted for Oyetola are over 300 and when they counted those that voted for us up to 146, they disrupted the exercise and said they should not count again.

“They didn’t bring the result sheet. They just packed their papers and ran away. This is the ward of Hon Minister, Rauf Aregbesola. I was told when I asked about his whereabouts that Ogbeni went on official assignment. He was not around.”

