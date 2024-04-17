We Will Continue El-Rufai’s Probe Despite Threat From Son – Kaduna House Of Assembly Vows

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has vowed to continue the probe of the immediate past administration of the state headed by Nasir El-Rufai.

The House had instituted a panel to prove El-Rufai following the Governor, Uba Sani’s revelation that his predecessor left huge debt on the state.

The governor said the huge debt was affecting service deliveries and had affected prompt payment of salaries and meeting other obligations.

However, it alleged on Wednesday that the institution of that panel has been met with threats and intimidations from people associated with El-Rufai no less one of his sons, Bello, who’s a member of the 10th House of Representatives.

A statement signed by Mallam Suraj Bamalli, Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications to the Honourable Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly explained that “shortly after the establishment of a committee to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and projects implementation from 2015-2023 in Kaduna State, Hon. Bello Elrufai took to social media with two tweets, now deleted, insinuating a call to ‘fight’ and disrespecting the entire Legislative Arm of Government.”

The statement further said, Bello also “sent insulting and subtle threat messages to the Rt. Hon Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Liman via WhatsApp.

“The screenshots of these tweets and messages have been widely circulated, causing concern among the citizens of Kaduna State.”

It said it is “disheartening that a Federal Lawmaker, entrusted with representing the people, would resort to such behaviour attempting to obstruct the lawful functions of the State Assembly.”

The statement reassured “the good people of Kaduna State that it remains steadfast in its commitment to serving without fear or favour.

“The members of the Assembly took an oath to uphold the integrity of their office and ensure due diligence in their duties, regardless of any attempts at intimidation or threats.

“Threats and intimidation from anyone, including federal lawmakers, will not deter the Kaduna House of Assembly from its pursuit of justice and accountability.

“The Assembly remains resolute in its mandate to provide checks and balances and uphold the rule of law in Kaduna State.

“We urge the good people of Kaduna State to remain vigilant and steadfast in their support for transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

“The Kaduna State House of Assembly will continue to serve the best interests of the state and its citizens,” the statement said.

Bello could not be reached for comment as of the time of going to press.