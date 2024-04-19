We Will Use Steady Supply Of Electricity To Boost Industrialization In Abia- Nnaji

The management of Geometric Power Plant Aba has stated its readiness to partner with other stakeholders to restore the town as a center of industry and business in the South East.

The chairman, Geometric power plant Ltd, Prof Bath Nnaji disclosed this when he received the local organizing committee of the forthcoming First Abia investment, investors and industrial summit at the corporate headquarters of the company in Aba.

Prof Nnaji said the Geometric plant will support and participate in any well intentioned efforts aimed at reinventing Aba.

“And I believe that before the kick-off of the summit, we will be fully ready to play our roles as regards the issue of power supply,” said the founder of the multi-billion dollar company.

He added, “We will support, encourage and participate fully in any well intentioned efforts aimed at reinventing Aba in particular and the state in general business-wise.”

He commended the Alex Otti led-administration for setting the state on the part of accelerated economic growth and development through what he termed as investment in infrastructure renewal.

“We are happy that the administration is investing massively in infrastructure development. It is not in doubt that investors are attracted to areas where the needed infrastructure is available,” he added.

Earlier, the leader of the committee, Chucks Ibebgu said the summit is geared towards encouraging investors who were forced by circumstances some years ago to relocate their businesses to return.

“The circumstances are no longer here. In fact, the summit is to let investors understand that there is now an enabling environment for them to operate,” he argued.