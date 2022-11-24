We Won’t Deceive You Like APC, Atiku Says At Kwara Rally

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to fulfil all promises he has made to the people of Kwara State.

Atiku who stated this on Thursday in Kwara during the party’s presidential campaign assured the people that his administration will “not deceive” them.

He reminded the people that, “four years ago, they came here to deceive you. We will not deceive you like the APC.

“Would you vote for them again? Would you vote for the APC again? Who would you vote for? PDP?

“I want you to vote for the PDP in all elective positions,” he admonished the people.

He promised that, “We will empower you to be gainfully employed.

“We’ll restore unity to this country. They promised to end insecurity in six months but we have insecurity all over the country.

“We are not here to deceive you. We will bring you up. We will protect it whatever your ambition.”

The campaign which continues amid schism in the party witnessed huge attendance from senior party officials including former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate President and ex-governor of the state, Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin among others.