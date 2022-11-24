Pension Scam: Appeal Court Reduces Jail Term For Maina’s Son By 7 Years

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reduced the 14 years jailed term imposed on Faisal Maina, the son of the embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, by 7 years.

A three-man panel of the appellate court however upheld Faisal’s conviction by the Federal High Court on Thursday.

It held that a first-time offender cannot be subject to a maximum sentence.

The panel subsequently reviewed the 14 years sentencing of the trial court to seven years.

THE WHISTLER reported on October 7, 2021 that trial judge Okong Abang, in his judgment said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Faisal engaged in corrupt acts particularly with pension funds alongside his convicted father.

He was arraigned before the court in 2019 on a 3-count money laundering charge but he pleaded not guilty.

The anti-graft agency had accused him of allegedly opening an anonymous account so as to divert public funds.