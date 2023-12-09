‘We’ll Soon Produce Our AK-47, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles’ — DSS DG Bichi

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi has disclosed plans to produce Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, AK-47s, and other weapons to be used by the service.

Bichi disclosed this while speaking at the graduation of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 16 participants in Abuja on Saturday.

The Director General said the plan to utilise self-produced weapons and platforms was to lessen the dependence on foreign countries for weapons and the heavy cost of procurement.

He said, “We shall support the institute in its training programmes. I care for the welfare of our staff, both active and retired. We shall never go back on that. We’ll also continue to pay attention to our research and development.

“Sooner or later we shall start eating what we produce. And we produce what we eat.

“This is coded. It means we shall start deploying some of the assets we have or the platforms we produce by ourselves, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. We are producing our AK-47.

“When we reach the destination, we will save the country from the pains of the resources being chunked out to buy such weapons.”

He appreciated other security sister agencies for their partnership over the past year and promised to continually provide them with proactive intelligence to drive their operations intelligence.

“We have achieved that in different parts of the country. And I have to thank the military and the police especially for giving us that opportunity and appreciating our input in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in different parts of the country. We are going to sustain that by the grace of God. For the generality of the people,” he said.