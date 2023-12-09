Bournemouth Defeat Manchester United 3-0 At Old Trafford

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bournemouth recorded a stunning 3-0 win over Manchester United in a 2023-24 Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils failed to build on the impressive 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday with a woeful performance, which subjected them to boos from their supporters.

Ten Hag started with the same team that defeated Chelsea with Martial replacing Hojlund, but they failed to find inspiration to repeat the performance against the Blues.

Dominic Solanke opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the fifth minute after the hosts failed to clear their lines.

Bournemouth held on to their lead as Manchester United struggled to find their feet in the first half.

Philip Billing increased Bournemouth’s lead with a glancing header in the 68th minute.

Marcos Senesi added the third goal with another header as Manchester United defenders were ball-watching.

The victory was Bournemouth first-ever win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have now suffered seven defeats in 16 Premier League games this season.

Ten Hag has blamed his players for their slow start to the game.

“You’ve to be at your best in every game, starting with focus. When you start like we did, you get killed.”

He admitted that Bournemouth deserved the maximum points.

“They are good opponents, but we have to do better.” When questioned about the boos ringing around the stadium, the United boss responded: “I understand they are disappointed, frustrated. We all are, but we should do better, and we have to show it every game.”

Manchester United will hope to bounce back against in-form Liverpool next Sunday at Anfield.