We’re Investigating Okorocha, EFCC Says

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it is investigating the governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

This was revealed by the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu, during an interview with Channels Television.

When asked if the governor was undergoing investigation, Magu replied by saying “definitely”.

“Of course, we are doing a couple of checks and investigations here and there. We are investigating almost everybody,” he said.

He, however, said the commission cannot give out any further information on the matter.

Okorocha is currently in court with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the certificate of return of Imo west senatorial district.

His name was omitted from the list of senator-elect after the returning officer of his state claimed that his declaration as winner of the election was made under duress.