What Remi Tinubu Told Super Falcons In Aso Rock

Football
By Ukpe Philip

Nigeria’s first lady, Remi Tinubu on Monday received some Super Falcons player and the technical team and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) where she louded their dedication in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Advertisement

The Falcons were eliminated by the Lionesses of England in the round of 16 on penalties.

Although disappointing, the Nigerian side have been praised for their resilience and creativity in the competition.

RELATED
Nigeria

‘I Pray For You All Night’ — Remi Tinubu Tells Newly Rescued Chibok Girl Rebecca Kabu

Football

JUST IN: Alozie, Falcons Player Violated By Lauren James Says She Is Quitting Twitter

Hosted at the Aso Rock Villa, the President’s wife, in her remark said the players were good ambassadors of the country.

She said, “Although the final result did not go our way, I am here to remind you that victory is not solely determined by the score on the field. The unbreakable spirit and unity that you demonstrated are true markers of success,” Remi Tinubu said in a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi.

“You have not only represented Nigeria on the global stage but have also become role models for our youth, especially young girls who now see their aspirations mirrored in you.

Advertisement

“I salute you today and welcome you back home and our goodwill and best wishes go to other players who have gone back to their base. You gave your all, and we stand with you. We are so proud of you”

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement