What You Need To Know About Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Match

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Champions League resumes on Tuesday night with an interesting clash between in-form Arsenal and out of form Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium.

The aforementioned introduction seems harsh on Bayern Munich but that is the reality of their present form, which has seen football enthusiasts tag Arsenal as the favourites of the tie.

Advertisement

Understandably so, The Gunners have swept all before them in 2024 with their outstanding performances which has propelled them to the top of the Premier League log with seven games to go.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have struggled for form and bearing in the Bundesliga, falling 16 points behind Bayer Leverkusen and key players struggling for fitness and form.

History favours the Bavarians in this tie, the last time they faced Arsenal in the competition they ran out 10-2 winners over the two legs.

Arsenal have become impenetrable in the last few games, keeping clean sheets in their last five Premier League away games, and they are on a streak of six consecutive wins at home in all competitions.

Advertisement

The Gunners overcame Porto via penalty shootout to get to this stage, while Bayern Munich got the better of Lazio 3-1 on aggregate.

THE WHISTLER takes a look at the vital stats, head-head, team news and the form guide of Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Stats

So far this season the most likely time for Arsenal to score is 15-30 minutes, and they have scored 31.3 per cent of their goals at this time.

Bayern München are most likely to concede in the range of 75-90 minutes with a percentage of 41.7 per cent

Advertisement

So far this season, Arsenal have an average possession percentage in matches of 61.50 per cent, while the stat for FC Bayern München is 62.00 per cent.

Arsenal have lost their last three games against Bayern by the same 5-1 scoreline, the joint-biggest margin of defeat in their European history.

Harry Kane has 14 goals in 19 appearances against Arsenal, only netting more against Leicester City (20) and Everton (16). His five goals at the Emirates Stadium are also the joint-most by a visiting player, alongside Diogo Jota and Jamie Vardy.

Bayern previously eliminated Arsenal from the knockout stages of the Champions League on three occasions: 2004/05, 2012/13 and 2013/14.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Form Guide

Arsenal Champions League Form

Advertisement

W-W-W-D-L-W

Bayern Munich Champions League Form

W-W-D-W-L-W

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Team News

The Gunners have a clean bill of health as majority of their players are fit and ready for the encounter with the exception of Jurriel Timber, who is recovering from a knee injury.

The duo of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice will miss the second leg if they get a booking at the Emirates.

Bayern Munich are expected to be without five of their key players, Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Noussair Mazraoui for the clash.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth campaign in which Arsenal and Bayern have met in the Champions League’s knockout stages, with the German side progressing on all four previous occasions, at the last-16 stage in 2004-05, 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2016-17.

Arsenal have lost six of their last nine home matches against German teams and won just two of their last seven overall.

Of the 12 meetings between Bayern and Arsenal in European competition, the Bundesliga team have won seven. The Bavarian giants even triumphed in the sides’ last three games by the same 5-1 scoreline.

Bayern are unbeaten in six (won four, drawn two) of their last nine visits to face English opponents while of their four wins, three have come in London.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Possible Lineup

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Bayern Munich: Ulreich; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Goretzka, Laimer; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Kick-off Time and Venue

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal’s home by 8pm Nigerian time.

Where To Watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

You can watch the encounter on DSTV and other streaming platforms online.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich