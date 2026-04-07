Tinubu Pledges Increased Funding For Police Reforms

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President Bola Tinubu has pledged increased investment in training, intelligence, and modern policing systems to strengthen the Nigeria Police Force.

Tinubu made the pledge on Tuesday at the National Police Day Grand Parade in Abuja, where he was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He said the Federal Government would deepen reforms aimed at transforming the police into a well-equipped and professional institution capable of addressing evolving security challenges.

“We will continue to support these reforms through sustained investment in training and capacity development, modern equipment and technology, improved intelligence and investigative capabilities, and better welfare for personnel.

“We are determined to build a Police Force that is well equipped, well trained, and well-motivated to confront the complex security challenges of our time,” the President said.

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In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanly Nkwocha, on Tuesday, Tinubu observed that while history chooses to reward certain professions with applause, there are others which civilisation depend on to survive, “even when their labour is too often repaid with silence.”

He further acknowledged the burden of sacrifice being shouldered by the police force, stressing that the country cannot afford to take such a sacrifice for granted because “every nation is only as safe as those who keep vigil while others sleep.”

“Nigeria must strengthen those who protect the nation. Security is not simply the defence of territory or the prevention of crime. It is the first currency of progress,” he said.

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He also noted that the observance of National Police Day, institutionalised last year, reflects the Federal Government’s deliberate recognition of the sacrifices made by police officers, adding that the administration remains resolute in strengthening the Police through concrete policy actions and sustained investment.

Tinubu, further paid tribute to fallen officers, describing their sacrifice as a lasting legacy that must be honoured, while commending serving personnel for their resilience and dedication.

“Their sacrifice is written into the conscience of our country. Their memory must remain a lamp to those who wear this uniform today and to those who will wear it tomorrow. To their families, I extend the profound gratitude of a grateful nation,” the president said.

He urged officers to uphold professionalism, fairness, and respect for the rule of law, stressing the importance of building public trust through community-based policing.

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In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, assured Nigerians of ongoing efforts to build a more disciplined and accountable police force. He called on officers to shun misconduct and uphold the integrity of the institution, pledging support for personnel who demonstrate professionalism and dedication to duty.

Also, the representatives of Wema Bank and Premium Trust Bank, paid glowing tributes to the police force for its contributions to safety and security, pledging their support for the delivery of professional policing services across the country, through their platforms and services.

The event featured parades, tactical displays, and goodwill messages from stakeholders, as part of activities marking the 2026 National Police Day celebration.

The event was attended by Deputy Governors of Nasarawa and Ebonyi States; representatives of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives; service chiefs; former IGPs, Ogbonnaya Onovo, Mohammed Abubakar, Kayode Egbetokun, Suleiman Abba, Usman Alkali Baba; President of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) and members of the association; senior government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps, among others.