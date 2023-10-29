Why FG Established National Commission For Almajiri, Out Of School Children- Minister

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu has disclosed that the National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children was established by the federal government to reduce to the barest minimum, the number of Almajiri and out-of-school children in the country.

The Minister who was speaking in Sokoto during an interaction with Ulamas ( Qur’anic Scholars) and officials of the Sokoto State government on the establishment of the commission, said the federal government intends to integrate the over 10 million Almajiri and out-of-school children and ensure they learn skills that will make them self-reliant.

The minister who also spoke of the government’s plan to takeover the Government Science Technical College Wurno for the formal integration of Qur’anic education and skills acquisition system, told the Ulamas that the only aim of government is to ensure that their students are self reliant.

“We are not in any way trying to rob you of your traditional Qur’anic schools. We only want the students to have some vocational skills after graduation which will earn them a living and a recognize certificate after graduation,” he said.

The Minister who pleaded for their support, stated that the federal government would formally launch the program in Sokoto soon.

Earlier in his remarks, the Secretary to the State Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa who represented the state governor at the interaction session, said the state government would give full support and cooperation to the new commission.

He expressed optimism that the new commission going by its contents will reduce unemployment and create jobs among the teaming graduates, the Ulamas, Almajiri and out of school children in the state.

”The governor has directed the immediate renovation of staff quarters of Government Science Technical College Wurno where the commission is expected to kickstart its programs,” he said.