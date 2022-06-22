Why I Visited Governor Nyesom Wike – Peter Obi

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, met behind closed doors on Wednesday.

The former governor of Anambra State stated via his Facebook page that he reached out to Wike to discuss issues of national importance.

Obi did not, however, give details of the meeting.

He wrote on Facebook, “Earlier today, I visited Port-Harcourt, to confer with His Excellency, Governor Wike on vital issues of national interest.”

But one of Obi’s associates who moves around with him, Oseloka H. Obaze, implied that the former governor’s meeting is tied to discussing political aspirations across-the-board.

“Politics without bitterness. Nigeria is bigger than us all. Salvaging the nation requires total inclusivity. All hands on deck. @PeterObi leads by example. He moves, we follow Obidiently,” he tweeted floating the duo’s picture.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, also visited Wike same day.

Prior to Gov Mohammed’s visit, the Ebony State governor, Dave Umahi, had also stopped by to see Wike on Saturday.

Wike lost the People’s Democratic party presidential ticket to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike also lost the running mate slot to Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa,