Why Osimhen, Messi Were Shortlisted For Best Player Award—-FIFA

Victor Osimhen has made it to the 12-man list for the best FIFA Men’s Player 2023 and the world football governing body said fans can now vote their favourite player for the first time.

“The shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2023 has been revealed and fans can now vote for their standout candidate for the illustrious prize,” FIFA said on Thursday.

FIFA said it nominated 12 contenders based on their achievements from 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023, with each of the nominees recognised for their sustained excellence over that period.

Player who made the list include Victor Osimhen; Lionel Messi; Julian Alvarez; Marcelo Brozovic; Kevin DeBruyne; Ikay Gundogan; Ering Haaland; Rodri; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; Kylian Mbappe; Declan Rice and Bernado Silva.

Explaining why Osimhen made it to the list, FIFA said Osimhen was in “scintillating form throughout Napoli’s triumphant Serie A campaign. A complete centre-forward, the Nigerian’s eye-catching variety of goals underlines his extraordinary talent. His 26 league strikes in 2022/23 included towering headers, impudent finishes and predatory close-range efforts.

“By topping Serie A’s goalscoring standings in 2022/23, Osimhen became the first African to win the league’s Golden Boot award.”

Lionel Messi who won the 2022 edition also appeared on the list.

FIFA said Messi now “routinely thrilling fans in the United States after making the move to MLS team Inter Miami from PSG.

“Aged 36, Messi retains the ability to take the breath away with his dazzling footwork, ingenuity and immaculate ball-striking. In his final season with PSG, he supplied 16 Ligue 1 assists – the most in the division – and scored 16 top-flight goals.”

FIFA said the Argentine scored his 100th Argentina goal in a 7-0 victory against Curacao in March 2023.

He is only the third player to register a century of strikes in men’s international football, along with Iran’s Ali Daei and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, FIFA said.