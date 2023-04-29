Why We Are Using ‘No Vaccination Policy’ To Stop Birdflu In Nigeria— FMARD

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has given its reason for it’s adoption of the ‘no vaccination policy’ to control the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) otherwise known as Birdflu in the country.

The Minister of Agric, Mahmood Abubakar said the use of vaccines will be a waste of funds.

Abubakar recalled that in 2014, poultry farmers and other stakeholders, who desperately wished to stop the cycle of the HPAI disease, called for a reconsideration of the no-vaccination policy.

The FMARD boss said “The persistent outbreaks of HPAI in Nigeria, have been depleting the poultry population with severe negative economic consequences on the livelihood of poultry farmers.

“In our efforts to control it, the ministry has called on development partners to practice no vaccination policy for the control of HPAI.

“The no vaccination policy would save the country a huge sum of money that would be used to import vaccines because the disease can be controlled if properly managed hygienically.”

Speaking further, Abubakar revealed that decisions were taken after due consideration of scientific and socio-economic evidence available to the committee on the merits and demerits of no vaccination, and best global practices.

He pointed out that the ministry in it’s commitment to proper stakeholders consultation, had set up a ministerial committee consisting of experts from research institutions, academia, public and private sectors, and international partners.

