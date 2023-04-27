FG Seeks Investors’ Intervention To Revive Rubber Industry

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government (FG) through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) in collaboration with the International Rubber Study Group (IRSG) has called for more investments to boost productivity in the country’s rubber industry.

The Head of the delegation, Executive Secretary, (IRSG), Joseph Adelegan stated that the rubber sub-sector was on the decline in terms of production and revenue creation.

Adelegan said that the rubber industry is faced with challenges that have hindered production over the years, adding that this must be tackled if the sector must develop.

He said “Some challenges which include low productivity of the existing plantation due to old age, poor Agronomic practices and continued use of low yielding seedlings among others has declined productivity.

“However, the group must revive the rubber subsector by stimulating investment in the Sector”.

Reacting to the issues raised by the IRSG, the Permanent Secretary FMARD, Ernest Umakhihe said that the FG has taken steps over the years to resuscitate rubber production in the country to increase national wealth creation, boost raw materials production for local Industries and exportation.

Umakhihe noted that the ministry has been prioritizing and promoting the development of the rubber value chain through the distribution of improved budded rubber stump plating materials.

He said “The FG is committed to diversifying the economy of the nation from Oil dependency to Agriculture, with a focus on arable and cash crops for economic growth and development in the country.

“In a bid to revive the rubber industry, identification and management of white rot rubber diseases under rehabilitation and management and replanting of existing rubber farms across the rubber producing states in the country.

“Also, the FMARD has provided growth enhancers to farmers to raise plantations and the facilitation of training on nursery development as well as tapping techniques.”

Umakhihe urged the organization to ensure full implementation of the plan by engaging the relevant stakeholders towards actualizing the dream of mass rubber production.

The permanent secretary reiterated the readiness of the ministry to support the initiative by creating an enabling environment for the business to thrive.