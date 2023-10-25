Why We Carried MohBad To Hospital On Motorcycle – Late Singer’s DJ Testifies In Court

417 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ajisegiri Ayobami, a disc jockey who worked with late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as MohBad, has testified in court regarding the events leading to the mysterious death of the 27-year-old musician.

The singer died on Tuesday, September 12, after he reportedly visited the hospital to seek medical help for an undisclosed ailment, prompting a coroner’s inquest into the matter.

Advertisement

Ayobami, who was present at the time of his demise, testified before the court and provided details about the events that led to the death of the singer.

He recounted that the events leading to MohBad’s death began with the late singer experiencing severe vomiting after receiving an injection administered by a nurse.

The DJ also mentioned that MohBad had earlier vomited a meal prepared by his brother, Adura Aloba.

A day before the incident, Ayobami said they had attended a show in Ikorodu, during which their Prado Jeep was blocked by another vehicle.

Advertisement

It was at this point that Ayobami observed MohBad exiting the vehicle to engage in a physical altercation with his friend, Primeboy, resulting in an injury to the late singer’s hand.

Although the injury initially appeared minor, it had worsened by the time they returned home at midnight.

The DJ further said that efforts were made to contact MohBad’s personal nurse, but she was unavailable at the time.

Subsequently, one of their team members named ‘Spending’ offered the services of another nurse.

According to Ayobami, the nurse arrived and administered an injection to MohBad, who was reportedly in good health before falling asleep following the injection.

Advertisement

He further noted that there was a spill of water on the floor in MohBad’s room, prompting him to retrieve a mop to clean it.

The DJ said when he went to bring the mop, Mohbad’s wife anxiously called him from upstairs, and when he returned to MohBad’s room, he discovered that the singer had collapsed on the floor, having vomited the previously consumed Indomie Noodles, with visible goosebumps on his body.

“The nurse said we should go and get him drugs; while we were at the pharmacy, I called the house to know how he was feeling, and they said I should come back.

“When I got back, they were already outside trying to put him in a neighbour’s car to get him to the hospital, but the way I saw him, he was lifeless, his eyes were closed, and his hands were falling.

“While we were going to the hospital, there was traffic, so I came down from the other vehicle and ran to the hospital; I asked them if they had an ambulance, and they said no. Before I could get back to them, I saw them bringing Mohbad on a bike, and when we got to the hospital, he was confirmed dead,” the witness said.

THE WHISTLER reported that the management of Perez Hospital had claimed that Mohbad was “brought in dead” and as such was not a registered patient at their facility