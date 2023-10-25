Tinubu Approves N18b For Life Assurance Policy For Fallen Heroes’ Families

357 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has approved N18 billion for the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements for families of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The information was disclosed on Wednesday during the Launch of the Emblem Appeal Fund for the 2024, Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president noted that the funds was in appreciation of the sacrifices of the men and women of the armed forces, and to underscore his government’s commitment to their welfare.

He said, “I wish to assure Nigerians that my administration will continue to reposition and strengthen all Nigerian security agencies. It’s a commitment that we must take seriously.

“Our foremost objective is to provide a conducive environment, free from threats and criminalities, to enable all who reside within our borders to thrive and live in peace.

“For this reason, we owe a debt of gratitude to our gallant troops, who have risen to the challenge of securing this great nation.

“In appreciation of the sacrifices of the men and women of our armed forces, and to underscore this government’s commitment to their welfare, I have approved the sum of N18 billion for the payment of the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements to the families of service members who love their lives in the line of duty.

“I also call on businesses to key into the patriotic spirit and support our service personnel, whether in the form of preferential treatment, discounts, or rebates on goods and services.

“It has therefore fallen on us as a people to honour the memory of the valiant officers, men and women who had paid the supreme sacrifice and to provide a decent and humane standard of care for all who have served our dear nation.”